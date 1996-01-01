2. Atoms & Elements
Mole Concept
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Derive an accurate value (up to four sig. figures) for Avogadro's number if the average mass of a molecule of O2 is 32.0 u and the molar mass of O2 is 32.0 g/mol. Recall that 1 u = 1.661 × 10–24 g.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.005 × 1023 molecules/mole
B
6.011 × 1023 molecules/mole
C
6.018 × 1023 molecules/mole
D
6.022 × 1023 molecules/mole