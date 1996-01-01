3. Chemical Reactions
Combustion Analysis
3. Chemical Reactions Combustion Analysis
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sorbitol is a sweet-tasting sugar alcohol substance that the human body slowly metabolizes. The combustion analysis of 2.50 g of sorbitol produced 3.63 g CO2 and 1.73 g H2O. It is composed of only carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen. What is the empirical formula of sorbitol?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
C2HO2
B
CH2O
C
C2HO
D
C3H7O3