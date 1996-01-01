19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Gibbs Free Energy
120PRACTICE PROBLEM
Nitrogen dioxide (ΔH°f = 33.2 kJ/mol, S° = 240.1 J/mol K) can be prepared by the combustion of nitrogen (S° = 191.6 J/mol K) with oxygen (S° = 205.2 J/mol K). Calculate the equilibrium constants (Kp and Kc) for the formation of NO2 at 500 K. Use the assumption that ΔHº and ΔSº does not vary with temperature.
Nitrogen dioxide (ΔH°f = 33.2 kJ/mol, S° = 240.1 J/mol K) can be prepared by the combustion of nitrogen (S° = 191.6 J/mol K) with oxygen (S° = 205.2 J/mol K). Calculate the equilibrium constants (Kp and Kc) for the formation of NO2 at 500 K. Use the assumption that ΔHº and ΔSº does not vary with temperature.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Kp = 4.88; Kc = 2.35
B
Kp = 7.23 × 10–2; Kc = 1.17 × 10–2
C
Kp = 3.83 × 10–3; Kc = 9.34 × 10–5
D
Kp = 1.94; Kc = 12.4