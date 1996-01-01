Nitrogen dioxide (ΔH° f = 33.2 kJ/mol, S° = 240.1 J/mol K) can be prepared by the combustion of nitrogen (S° = 191.6 J/mol K) with oxygen (S° = 205.2 J/mol K). Calculate the equilibrium constants (K p and K c ) for the formation of NO 2 at 500 K. Use the assumption that ΔHº and ΔSº does not vary with temperature.