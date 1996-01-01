Consider the exothermic reaction:

C 2 H 4 (g) + Br 2 (g) ⇌ C 2 H 4 Br 2 (g)

If you were trying to maximize the amount of C 2 H 4 Br 2 produced, which tactic might you try? Assume that the reaction mixture reaches equilibrium.

a. Increasing the reaction volume.

b. removing C 2 H 4 Br 2 from the reaction mixture as it forms.

c. lowering the reaction temperature