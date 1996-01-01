16. Chemical Equilibrium
Le Chatelier's Principle
52PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the exothermic reaction:
C2H4(g) + Br2(g) ⇌ C2H4Br2(g)
If you were trying to maximize the amount of C2H4Br2 produced, which tactic might you try? Assume that the reaction mixture reaches equilibrium.
a. Increasing the reaction volume.
b. removing C2H4Br2 from the reaction mixture as it forms.
c. lowering the reaction temperature
d. adding Br2.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a, b, and c.
B
a, c, and d.
C
b, c, and d.
D
a, b, c, and d.