3. Chemical Reactions
Combustion Analysis
3. Chemical Reactions Combustion Analysis
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
(a) The characteristic odor of pineapple is due to ethyl butyrate, a compound containing carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen. Combustion of 5.41 mg of ethyl butyrate produces 7.95 mg of CO2 and 3.25 mg of H2O. What is the empirical formula of the compound?
(a) The characteristic odor of pineapple is due to ethyl butyrate, a compound containing carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen. Combustion of 5.41 mg of ethyl butyrate produces 7.95 mg of CO2 and 3.25 mg of H2O. What is the empirical formula of the compound?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
C2H4O
B
CH3O2
C
CH2O
D
C4H5O2