6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Solution Stoichiometry
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Solution Stoichiometry
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
A mixture contained lactic acid (90.08 g/mol) and pyruvic acid (88.06 g/mol). Both acids contain one acidic hydrogen that reacts with KOH. How much of each acid (in grams) is in the mixture if 297 mL of 45.0 M KOH is required to completely react with 0.150 g of the mixture?
A mixture contained lactic acid (90.08 g/mol) and pyruvic acid (88.06 g/mol). Both acids contain one acidic hydrogen that reacts with KOH. How much of each acid (in grams) is in the mixture if 297 mL of 45.0 M KOH is required to completely react with 0.150 g of the mixture?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.0390 g lactic acid & 0.111 g pyruvic acid
B
0.0778 g lactic acid & 0.0772 g pyruvic acid
C
0.111 g lactic acid & 0.0390 g pyruvic acid
D
0.0772 g lactic acid & 0.0778 g pyruvic acid