16. Chemical Equilibrium
ICE Charts
16. Chemical Equilibrium ICE Charts
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 1.00-L reaction vessel containing 13.9 g of P4 was heated to 578 K. The P4 dissociated into an equilibrium mixture of P4 and P2 with a 6.71 atm total pressure.
P4(g) ⇌ 2 P2(g)
How many kilojoules of heat were released during the dissociation of P4 to produce the equilibrium mixture?
A 1.00-L reaction vessel containing 13.9 g of P4 was heated to 578 K. The P4 dissociated into an equilibrium mixture of P4 and P2 with a 6.71 atm total pressure.
P4(g) ⇌ 2 P2(g)
How many kilojoules of heat were released during the dissociation of P4 to produce the equilibrium mixture?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.49 kJ of heat was released.
B
0.249 kJ of heat was released.
C
0.767 kJ of heat was released.
D
5.94 kJ of heat was released.