19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Spontaneous vs Nonspontaneous Reactions
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
For a non-spontaneous process, which of the following statements is true?
I. The process will occur given enough time.
II. The process will never occur.
III. The process will occur in the presence of an external influence.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
I only
B
II only
C
III only
D
II and III
E
I and III