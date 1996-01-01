16. Chemical Equilibrium
ICE Charts
16. Chemical Equilibrium ICE Charts
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a 2.00 L container, 0.372 g sample of NH4CN is heated to 870 K. It decomposes into NH3 and HCN.
NH4CN(g) → NH3(g) + HCN(g)
What is the Kp and Kc value when it reaches equilibrium if the total pressure of the container at 870 K is 0.467 atm?
In a 2.00 L container, 0.372 g sample of NH4CN is heated to 870 K. It decomposes into NH3 and HCN.
NH4CN(g) → NH3(g) + HCN(g)
What is the Kp and Kc value when it reaches equilibrium if the total pressure of the container at 870 K is 0.467 atm?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Kp = 0.202; Kc = 0.202
B
Kp = 0.202; Kc = 2.83x10−3
C
Kp = 2.83x10−3; Kc = 2.83x10−3
D
Kp = 2.83x10−3 ; Kc = 0.202