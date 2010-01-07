18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Solubility Product Constant: Ksp
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Copper ions can be used to disinfect swimming pools. It is advised to use a concentration of roughly 0.2 ppm. To maintain this concentration, a slightly soluble salt can be added to the pool. What is the concentration of Cu+ in parts per million that is in equilibrium with CuCl (Ksp = 1.7×10–7)?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
41 ppm
B
26 ppm
C
0.26 ppm
D
0.41 ppm