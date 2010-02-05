11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Bond Energy
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
Phosphoryl chloride (POCl3) can be formed from the reaction of phosphorus trichloride (PCl3) and oxygen gas (O2). The unbalanced reaction is shown below:
PCl3(g) + O2(g) → POCl3(g)
In POCl3, the O atom and the three Cl atoms are bonded to the central P atom. Referring to the given in the table below, calculate the approximate enthalpy of the reaction and determine whether the reaction is endothermic or exothermic.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
–2.5×102 kJ; exothermic
B
+1.0×102 kJ; endothermic
C
–1.0×102 kJ; exothermic
D
+3.4×102 kJ; endothermic
E
–3.4×102 kJ; exothermic