18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Titrations: Weak Base-Strong Acid
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 1.0-L buffer solution is 0.125 M in HNO2 and 0.145 M in NaNO2. Determine the concentrations of HNO2 and NaNO2 after the addition of each substance: a. 1.5 g HCl
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.0838 M HNO2
0.186 M NaNO2
B
0.104 M HNO2
0.166 M NaNO2
C
0.186 M HNO2
0.0838 M NaNO2
D
0.166 M HNO2
0.104 M NaNO2