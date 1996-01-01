8. Thermochemistry
Constant-Volume Calorimetry
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 2.36 g sample of phenol is burned in a bomb calorimeter. The temperature increased from 28.42 ºC to 40.91 ºC. Calculate the heat of combustion for phenol, given that the calorimeter constant is 6.13 kJ/ºC.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
–965.3 kJ/mol
B
–3053 kJ/mol
C
–1594 kJ/mol
D
–82.56 kJ/mol