17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Arrhenius Acids and Bases
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Of the following compounds, determine whether they are Arrhenius acid, Arrhenius base, or neither
Ca(OH)2
RbOH
C6H14
H2SO3
HNO2
KBr
H2S
HF
CH3COOH
Fe(OH)3
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Base, Base, Neither, Acid, Acid, Neither, Acid, Acid, Acid, Base
B
Neither, Neither, Acid, Acid, Base, Neither, Acid, Acid, Base, Base
C
Acid, Acid, Neither, Base, Base, Neither, Base, Base, Base, Acid
D
Base, Acid, Neither, Base, Acid, Neither, Base, Acid, Base, Base