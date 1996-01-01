13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Molecular Polarity
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
The molecules SF4 and XeF4 both contain four fluorine atoms. Identify the molecule that has a nonzero dipole moment.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
SF4 and XeF4 both have a nonzero dipole moment.
B
SF4 and XeF4 both have a zero dipole moment.
C
SF4 has a nonzero dipole moment.
D
XeF4 has a nonzero dipole moment.