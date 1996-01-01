19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Entropy
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which statement correctly defines entropy and has the right example of a process with a positive change in entropy?
A
Entropy is the degree of randomness of a system. The following process has a positive change in entropy: CH2CH2OH(l) → CH3CH2OH(g) at 25°C.
B
Entropy is the degree of randomness of a system. The following process has a positive change in entropy: CH3CH2OH(g) → CH3CH2OH(l) at 25°C.
C
Entropy is the total energy change of a system. The following process has a positive change in entropy: CH3CH2OH(l) → CH3CH2OH(g) at 25°C.
D
Entropy is the total energy change of a system. The following process has a positive change in entropy: CH3CH2OH(g) → CH3CH2OH(l) at 25°C.