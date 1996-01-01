7. Gases
Van der Waals Equation
7. Gases Van der Waals Equation
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following diagram is a plot of volume against temperature for four gases. Line K represents an ideal gas while the lines L, M, and N represent three real gases. It can be observed from the graph that real gases have smaller volumes than ideal gas. Which of the two van der Waals constants (a or b) account for this behavior of the real gases?
The following diagram is a plot of volume against temperature for four gases. Line K represents an ideal gas while the lines L, M, and N represent three real gases. It can be observed from the graph that real gases have smaller volumes than ideal gas. Which of the two van der Waals constants (a or b) account for this behavior of the real gases?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The constant 'a' accounts for the lower volume of real gases.
B
The constant 'b' accounts for the lower volume of real gases.