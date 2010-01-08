17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
111PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the percent ionization of a 0.20 M acetic acid (CH3COOH, Ka = 1.8×10–5)? What is the value of the percent ionization when 0.20 M HCl is added to the solution? Explain why the two values are different.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
For 0.20 M CH3COOH: % ionization = 1.56%
For 0.20 M CH3COOH + 0.20 M HCl: % ionization = 4.57
The percent ionization increases due to the presence of additional H3O+ in the solution (common ion effect).
B
For 0.20 M CH3COOH: % ionization = 1.13%
For 0.20 M CH3COOH + 0.20 M HCl: % ionization = 7.52×10–3%
The percent ionization decreases due to the presence of additional H3O+ in the solution (common ion effect).
C
For 0.20 M CH3COOH: % ionization = 4.50%
For 0.20 M CH3COOH + 0.20 M HCl: % ionization = 9.00%
The percent ionization increases due to the presence of additional H3O+ in the solution (common ion effect).
D
For 0.20 M CH3COOH: % ionization = 0.949%
For 0.20 M CH3COOH + 0.20 M HCl: % ionization = 9.00×10–3%
The percent ionization decreases due to the presence of additional H3O+ in the solution (common ion effect).
