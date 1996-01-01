11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Lattice Energy
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure Lattice Energy
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why is there a big difference between the lattice energy of MgO (3795 kJ/mol) and LiCl (834 kJ/mol)?
Why is there a big difference between the lattice energy of MgO (3795 kJ/mol) and LiCl (834 kJ/mol)?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Because the radius of the ions of MgO is larger than the ions of LiCl.
B
Because the magnitude of the potential of the ions of MgO is greater than the ions of LiCl
C
Because the stabilization for MgO is less than the stabilization for LiCl
D
None of the above