16. Chemical Equilibrium
ICE Charts
16. Chemical Equilibrium ICE Charts
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 50.0-g sample of hydrogen fluoride, HF, is introduced to a 3.00-L vessel at 350 K. Equilibrium constant, Kc, at 350 K for the reaction 2 HF(g) ⇌ H2(g) + F2(g) is 2.50×10−2. Determine the total pressure in the vessel at equilibrium.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
23.9 atm
B
15.7 atm
C
13.3 atm
D
10.8 atm