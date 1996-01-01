15. Chemical Kinetics
Reaction Mechanism
15. Chemical Kinetics Reaction Mechanism
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
A proposed mechanism has the following steps:
Step 1: Ag+(aq) + Ce4+(aq) ↔ Ag2+(aq) + Ce3+(aq)
Step 2: Tl+(aq) + Ag2+(aq) → Tl2+(aq) + Ag+(aq)
Step 3: Tl2+(aq) + Ce4+(aq) → Tl3+(aq) + Ce3+(aq)
What is the catalyst?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ag+(aq)
B
Ce4+(aq)
C
Tl2+(aq)
D
Ag2+(aq)