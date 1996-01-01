2. Atoms & Elements
The Atom
2. Atoms & Elements The Atom
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine whether the following statement is true or false.
According to J.J. Thomson's cathode-ray tube experiments, a cathode ray consists of a stream of positively charged particles called protons.
Determine whether the following statement is true or false.
According to J.J. Thomson's cathode-ray tube experiments, a cathode ray consists of a stream of positively charged particles called protons.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
True
B
False