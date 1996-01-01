15. Chemical Kinetics
Average Rate of Reaction
15. Chemical Kinetics Average Rate of Reaction
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following reaction was studied in an experiment: Ag+(aq) + Cl−(aq) → AgCl(s), and the data are listed below. Calculate the average rate of the reaction for the time interval 120s to 180s.
The following reaction was studied in an experiment: Ag+(aq) + Cl−(aq) → AgCl(s), and the data are listed below. Calculate the average rate of the reaction for the time interval 120s to 180s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
7.121 × 10–2 M/s
B
4.645 × 10–2 M/s
C
9.833 × 10–3 M/s
D
3.215 × 10–3 M/s