The concentration of a hydroquinone (C 6 H 6 O 2 ) solution was measured by titration with a known quantity of cerium (IV) sulfate (Ce(SO 4 ) 2 ). The overall reaction is as follows:

C 6 H 6 O 2 (aq) + Ce(SO 4 ) 2 (aq) → C 6 H 4 O 2 (aq) + H 2 SO 4 (aq) + Ce 2 (SO 4 ) 3 (aq)

Calculate the concentration of the hydroquinone solution given that 18.45 mL of the solution reacted with 3.065 g of cerium (IV) sulfate.