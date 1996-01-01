6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Solution Stoichiometry
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
The concentration of a hydroquinone (C6H6O2) solution was measured by titration with a known quantity of cerium (IV) sulfate (Ce(SO4)2). The overall reaction is as follows:
C6H6O2(aq) + Ce(SO4)2(aq) → C6H4O2(aq) + H2SO4(aq) + Ce2(SO4)3(aq)
Calculate the concentration of the hydroquinone solution given that 18.45 mL of the solution reacted with 3.065 g of cerium (IV) sulfate.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.5000 M
B
1.000 M
C
0.2500 M
D
1.250 M