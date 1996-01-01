6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Solution Stoichiometry
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Solution Stoichiometry
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Succinic acid only contains C, H, and O elements. It has two acidic hydrogens that react with NaOH. 2.24 g CO2 and 0.685 g H2O are obtained after the complete combustion of 1.50 g of succinic acid. The complete reaction of 1.50 g of succinic acid with 0.892 M NaOH needed 28.5 mL of the base. Determine the empirical and molecular formulas of succinic acid.
Succinic acid only contains C, H, and O elements. It has two acidic hydrogens that react with NaOH. 2.24 g CO2 and 0.685 g H2O are obtained after the complete combustion of 1.50 g of succinic acid. The complete reaction of 1.50 g of succinic acid with 0.892 M NaOH needed 28.5 mL of the base. Determine the empirical and molecular formulas of succinic acid.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
CH2O
B
C2H3O2
C
C4H6O4
D
C4H4O2