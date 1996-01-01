21. Nuclear Chemistry
Nuclear Binding Energy
21. Nuclear Chemistry
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the mass defect (in amu) and binding energy (in kJ/mol) of 84Mo (atomic mass = 83.9401). Determine whether it is more stable than 79Zr with a binding energy of 6.31 x 1010 kJ/mol. Use c = 299792458 m/s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
For 84Mo:
Δm = 1.50 amu
ΔE = 1.35×109 kJ/mol
84Mo is less stable than 79Zr since it has a lower ΔE.
B
For 84Mo:
Δm = 2.52 amu
ΔE = 2.26×109 kJ/mol
84Mo is less stable than 79Zr since it has a lower ΔE.
C
For 84Mo:
Δm = 0.25 amu
ΔE = 2.25×1011 kJ/mol
84Mo is more stable than 79Zr since it has a greater ΔE.
D
For 84Mo:
Δm = 0.75 amu
ΔE = 6.76×1010 kJ/mol
84Mo is more stable than 79Zr since it has a greater ΔE.