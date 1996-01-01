16. Chemical Equilibrium
Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
16. Chemical Equilibrium Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
The equilibrium constant for the following decomposition reaction at 75.0 °C is 2.73.
NH3BF3(s) ⇌ NH3(g) + BF3(g)
What is the minimum amount of NH3BF3(s) in grams that has to be added to a 0.350 L flask in order to reach equilibrium?
The equilibrium constant for the following decomposition reaction at 75.0 °C is 2.73.
NH3BF3(s) ⇌ NH3(g) + BF3(g)
What is the minimum amount of NH3BF3(s) in grams that has to be added to a 0.350 L flask in order to reach equilibrium?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
81.1 g
B
40.5 g
C
49.1 g
D
24.5 g