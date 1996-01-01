18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Titrations: Strong Acid-Strong Base
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Titrations: Strong Acid-Strong Base
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
Acid rain is a serious environmental problem that damages the ecosystem, destroys materials, and has negative effects on human health. A limestone-made (CaCO3) Buddha statue in India has endured damage caused by acid rain. If 1.546×107 L of rainwater with a pH of 4.500 completely reacts with the statues, what mass of the statue (in kg) is lost?
Acid rain is a serious environmental problem that damages the ecosystem, destroys materials, and has negative effects on human health. A limestone-made (CaCO3) Buddha statue in India has endured damage caused by acid rain. If 1.546×107 L of rainwater with a pH of 4.500 completely reacts with the statues, what mass of the statue (in kg) is lost?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
31.5
B
12.2
C
24.4
D
48.8