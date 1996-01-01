21. Nuclear Chemistry
Nuclear Binding Energy
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide the mass defect (in amu) and binding energy (in kJ/mol) of 101Rh (atomic mass = 100.90616). Determine whether it is more stable than 107Pd with a binding energy of 8.84 x 1010 kJ/mol. Use c = 299792458 m/s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
For 101Rh:
Δm = 0.93 amu
ΔE = 8.37×1010 kJ/mol
101Rh is less stable since its ΔE is lower than the ΔE of 107Pd.
B
For 101Rh:
Δm = 1.57 amu
ΔE = 1.41×1011 kJ/mol
101Rh is more stable since its ΔE is greater than the ΔE of 107Pd.
C
For 101Rh:
Δm = 1.32 amu
ΔE = 1.19×1011 kJ/mol
101Rh is more stable since its ΔE is greater than the ΔE of 107Pd.
D
For 101Rh:
Δm = 2.65 amu
ΔE = 2.38×1011 kJ/mol
101Rh is more stable since its ΔE is greater than the ΔE of 107Pd.