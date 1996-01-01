6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molarity
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Molarity
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Water softeners are used to replace metal ions such as Ca2+ and Mg2+ in hard water with Na+. Calculate the moles of Na+ needed to replace these ions in 5 L of hard water with 0.035 M Ca2+ and 0.011 M Mg2+
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.15 mol
B
0.05 mol
C
0.36 mol
D
0.23 mol