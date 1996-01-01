9. Quantum Mechanics
The Energy of Light
44PRACTICE PROBLEM
The laser pointer emits light because electrons in the material are excited (by a battery) from their ground state to an upper excited state. When the electrons return to the ground state, they lose the excess energy in the form of 532-nm photons. What is the energy gap between the ground state and the excited state in the laser material?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.73 x 10-18 J
B
5.64 x 10-14 J
C
2.98 x 10-19 J
D
3.73 x 10-19 J