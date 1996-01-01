10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Refer to the illustration below.
(i) Identify the sphere that depicts a metal atom and the sphere that depicts a nonmetal atom.
(ii) Among the products, identify the spheres that depict a cation and the sphere that depicts an anion.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) green sphere: metal; red sphere: nonmetal
(ii) green sphere: anion; red sphere: cation
B
(i) green sphere: nonmetal; red sphere: metal
(ii) green sphere: cation; red sphere: anion
C
(i) green sphere: metal; red sphere: nonmetal
(ii) green sphere: cation; red sphere: anion
D
(i) green sphere: nonmetal; red sphere: metal
(ii) green sphere: anion; red sphere: cation
