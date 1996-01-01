13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Face Centered Cubic Unit Cell
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sample of metal was determined to have a density of 8.96 g/cm3. The metal crystallizes in a face-centered cubic cell and using X-ray diffraction the edge length was measured to be 362 pm. Determine the atomic weight, atomic radius, and identity of the metal.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
atomic weight = 64.0 g/mol; atomic radius = 115 pm; Copper (Cu)
B
atomic weight = 46.7 g/mol; atomic radius = 115 pm; Titanium (Ti)
C
atomic weight = 64.0 g/mol; atomic radius = 128 pm; Copper (Cu)
D
atomic weight = 46.7 g/mol; atomic radius = 128 pm; Copper (Cu)