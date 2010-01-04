17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a hypothetical liquid, HX, that undergoes autoionization similar to water. The autoionization constant for HX is 1 × 10–20. Suppose you have a 0.051 M solution of KF in HX. If the dissociation constant of HF in HX solvent is 2.3 × 10–8, calculate the equilibrium concentration of H2X+.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.7 × 10–10
B
6.7 × 10–14
C
9.5 × 10–16
D
1.4 × 10–19