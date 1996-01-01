16. Chemical Equilibrium
Reaction Quotient
A sealed container with the gases at equilibrium at 298 K contains PN2O4 = 0.512 atm and PN2O = 0.0607 atm. A second container, under the same temperature, contains PN2O4 = 0.163 atm and PN2O = 0.0342 atm. The gases follow the reaction: N2O4(g) ⇌ 2 N2O(g). Identify if the second reaction is at equilibrium. If it is not in equilibrium, calculate the equilibrium partial pressure of N2O.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The second reaction is at equilibrium
B
No, 0.0129 atm
C
No, 0.0961 atm
D
No, 0.0485 atm