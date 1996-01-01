A sealed container with the gases at equilibrium at 298 K contains P N2O4 = 0.512 atm and P N2O = 0.0607 atm. A second container, under the same temperature, contains P N2O4 = 0.163 atm and P N2O = 0.0342 atm. The gases follow the reaction: N 2 O 4 (g) ⇌ 2 N 2 O(g). Identify if the second reaction is at equilibrium. If it is not in equilibrium, calculate the equilibrium partial pressure of N 2 O.