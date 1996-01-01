19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Entropy
46PRACTICE PROBLEM
The illustration below represents the change in entropy with temperature for a gaseous substance at the highest temperature represented. Correspondingly, which of the following statements is not true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Line B corresponds to ΔSvap.
B
The solid phase has the least dispersed energy and the lowest entropy.
C
The Second Law of Thermodynamics explains the "zero point."
D
The increase in entropy for solid ⇌ liquid is less than the entropy for liquid ⇌ gas.
E
As the temperature increases, the entropy also increases.