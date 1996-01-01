22. Organic Chemistry
Functional Groups in Chemistry
Functional Groups in Chemistry
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following best describes the effect of a functional group on an organic compound?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It determines the color of an organic compound.
B
It influences the reactivity of the compound.
C
It changes the molecular weight of the compound, making it heavier or lighter.
D
It only affects the odor of an organic compound.