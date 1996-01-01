19. Chemical Thermodynamics
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Entropy
The molecules of the majority of elastomers or elastomeric polymers, such as rubber bands, become more organized when they are stretched as shown below.
Suppose you have a rubber tubing and stretch it, would the entropy of the system increase or decrease?
A
The entropy of the system increases.
B
The entropy of the system decreases.
C
The entropy of the system does not change.