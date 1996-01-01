16. Chemical Equilibrium
Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
16. Chemical Equilibrium Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
67PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the equilibrium constant Kp for the following reaction at 373.15 K:
2 NO2(g) ⇌ N2(g) + 2 O2(g)
Use the following reactions and their Kc at the same temperature:
NO(g) + 1/2 O2(g) ⇌ NO2(g) Kc = 8.0×104
2 NO(g) ⇌ N2(g) + O2(g) Kc = 5.0×1024
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.39×1016
B
7.80×1014
C
7.33×1017
D
2.55×1013