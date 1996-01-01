Calculate the equilibrium constant K p for the following reaction at 373.15 K:

2 NO 2 (g) ⇌ N 2 (g) + 2 O 2 (g)

Use the following reactions and their K c at the same temperature:

NO(g) + 1/2 O 2 (g) ⇌ NO 2 (g) K c = 8.0×104