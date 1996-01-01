9. Quantum Mechanics
The Energy of Light
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
UV light is used to initiate radical reactions in organic chemistry. For an HCl molecule, the quanta of UV light is used to break the bond between the chlorine atom and hydrogen atom. Assuming that 1 photon of a UV light with the wavelength of 280.4 nm can break one H-Cl bond, calculate the bond energy in kJ/mol.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
427 kJ/mol
B
369 kJ/mol
C
258 kJ/mol
D
197 kJ/mol