16. Chemical Equilibrium
Reaction Quotient
16. Chemical Equilibrium Reaction Quotient
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
The equilibrium constant of the reaction P2 + RQ → PR + PQ is Kc = 4. Which of the following diagrams depicts a reaction mixture of P2, RQ, PR, and PQ at equilibrium? (P = pink, Q = green, R = gray)
The equilibrium constant of the reaction P2 + RQ → PR + PQ is Kc = 4. Which of the following diagrams depicts a reaction mixture of P2, RQ, PR, and PQ at equilibrium? (P = pink, Q = green, R = gray)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C