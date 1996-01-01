22. Organic Chemistry
Functional Groups in Chemistry
22. Organic Chemistry Functional Groups in Chemistry
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Polymers can be created from smaller molecules that contain C=C double bonds, called monomers. One such example is the monomer styrene (C6H5CH=CH2), which polymerizes to form the polymer polystyrene, a material used widely in plastics. Draw the electron-dot structure for styrene and show the formation of polystyrene via arrow pushing.
Polymers can be created from smaller molecules that contain C=C double bonds, called monomers. One such example is the monomer styrene (C6H5CH=CH2), which polymerizes to form the polymer polystyrene, a material used widely in plastics. Draw the electron-dot structure for styrene and show the formation of polystyrene via arrow pushing.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C