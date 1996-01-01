3. Chemical Reactions
Combustion Analysis
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the empirical formula of a compound that only contains C, H, O, and F.
A 7.03 g sample has undergone combustion and produced 13.0 g CO2 and 4.26 g H2O.
A second sample of the compound that weighs 6.13 g is found to contain 0.98 g F.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
C4H10OF
B
C3H8O2F
C
C5H8O2F
D
C4H8OF