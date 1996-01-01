6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molarity
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Molarity
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Vancomycin (C22H24N2O9) is used to treat serious bacterial infections. Calculate the volume of 2.450 x10-16 M stock solution of Vancomycin needed to prepare 100 mL solution that would disable 2.50 x109 bacteria. Assume that 1 molecule of Vancomycin is needed per bacterial cell.
Vancomycin (C22H24N2O9) is used to treat serious bacterial infections. Calculate the volume of 2.450 x10-16 M stock solution of Vancomycin needed to prepare 100 mL solution that would disable 2.50 x109 bacteria. Assume that 1 molecule of Vancomycin is needed per bacterial cell.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
95.6 mL
B
70.9 mL
C
25.5 mL
D
16.9 mL