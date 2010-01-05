In a laboratory experiment, you need to prepare a solution buffered at pH = 6.00. The organism that you are working with is not sensitive to the weak acid malonic acid (H 2 C 3 H 2 O 4 : K a1 = 1.5×10–3; K a2 = 2.0×10–6) and its sodium salts. Solutions of 1.5 M malonic acid and 1.5 M NaOH are available in the laboratory. Calculate the volume of NaOH solution that should be added to the 1.5 L of malonic acid in order to create a buffer solution buffered at pH = 6.00. Assume that volume does not change.