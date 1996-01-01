16. Chemical Equilibrium
Le Chatelier's Principle
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
If the temperature of the dissociation of P4 to P2 is increased by 120 K, will the equilibrium constant become larger or smaller?
P4(g) ⇌ 2 P2(g)
A
The equilibrium constant will become larger.
B
The equilibrium constant will become smaller.
C
The equilibrium constant will not change.