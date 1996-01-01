16. Chemical Equilibrium
ICE Charts
16. Chemical Equilibrium ICE Charts
47PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the reaction and the associated equilibrium constant:
aA(g) ⇌ bB(g); Kc = 2.0
Find the equilibrium concentrations of A and B for a = 1 and b = 2. Assume that the initial concentration of A in each case is 0.10 M and that no B is present at the beginning of the reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
[A]eq = 0.20 M
[B]eq = 0.015 M
B
[A]eq = 0.020 M
[B]eq = 0.15 M
C
[A]eq = 0.15 M
[B]eq = 0.017 M
D
[A]eq = 0.015 M
[B]eq = 0.17 M