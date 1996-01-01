18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Solubility Product Constant: Ksp
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Solubility Product Constant: Ksp
51PRACTICE PROBLEM
The [Pb2+] and [AsO43−] in a certain saturated Pb3(AsO4)2 solution are both equal to 8.3×10−8. In a saturated solution with [Pb2+] = 0.020 M, what is [AsO43−]?
The [Pb2+] and [AsO43−] in a certain saturated Pb3(AsO4)2 solution are both equal to 8.3×10−8. In a saturated solution with [Pb2+] = 0.020 M, what is [AsO43−]?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.1×10−11 M
B
7.1×10−12 M
C
3.5×10−16 M
D
7.0×10−16 M