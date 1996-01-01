17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium Acids Introduction
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
Stronger acids dissociate by transferring a proton to water, making the hydronium ion H3O+ the strongest acid that can exist in an aqueous solution. Which of these bases is the strongest one that can exist in an aqueous solution?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
OH—
B
NH3
C
CO32—
D
SO42—