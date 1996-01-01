16. Chemical Equilibrium
ICE Charts
16. Chemical Equilibrium ICE Charts
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction of HCOOH and CH3OH can produce HCOOCH3.
HCOOH(soln) + CH3OH(soln) ⇌ HCOOCH3(aq) + H2O(soln)
If a mixture of 1.00 mol HCOOH and 1.00 mol CH3OH has 0.78 mol HCOOCH3 at equilibrium, what is Kc? How can Kc be calculated without information on the volume of the solution?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Kc = 0.080; Kc can be calculated without information on the volume of the solution because the volume term cancels out when both sides of the equation have the same number of molecules.
B
Kc = 12; Kc can be calculated without information on the volume of the solution because the volume term cancels out when both sides of the equation have the same number of molecules.
C
Kc = 12; Kc can be calculated without information on the volume of the solution because the information on the amount of the reactants and products is enough.
D
Kc = 0.080; Kc can be calculated without information on the volume of the solution because the information on the amount of the reactants and products is enough.